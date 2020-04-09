TODAY |

Isolation angels: Matamata couple go shopping for the elderly during lockdown

Source:  Seven Sharp

These are uncertain times, but despite the lockdown Kiwis all around the country are pulling together in some amazing ways.

Super shopper Gayle does over a dozen people’s shopping a day and Gary then delivers it to them. Source: Seven Sharp

People like Gayle and Gary Dickson of Matamata.

Since the lockdown began, Gary and Gayle have been shopping for, and delivering groceries to, Matamata’s elderly and others unable to shop themselves.

Super shopper Gayle does over a dozen people’s shopping a day, and Gary then delivers it to them. 

That’s why they are the first winners of Seven Sharp's special weekly ‘Isolation Edition’ of ASB Good as Gold.  ASB has given them $5000 to recognise their selfless service to their community.

Watch the couple's surprise at receiving the award in the video above. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
