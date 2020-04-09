Isolation angels: Matamata couple go shopping for the elderly during lockdown

These are uncertain times, but despite the lockdown Kiwis all around the country are pulling together in some amazing ways.

People like Gayle and Gary Dickson of Matamata.

Since the lockdown began, Gary and Gayle have been shopping for, and delivering groceries to, Matamata’s elderly and others unable to shop themselves.

Super shopper Gayle does over a dozen people’s shopping a day, and Gary then delivers it to them.

That’s why they are the first winners of Seven Sharp's special weekly ‘Isolation Edition’ of ASB Good as Gold. ASB has given them $5000 to recognise their selfless service to their community.