TODAY |

'Irresponsible, dangerous and untrue' - Mental Health Foundation slams suicide rate increase rumours

Source:  1 NEWS

The Mental Health Foundation has dismissed rumours spread online that New Zealand's suicide rate has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, calling them "irresponsible, dangerous and untrue".

Your playlist will load after this ad

CEO Shaun Robinson says suicide rates have not risen during the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Breakfast

The rumour had been spread by a number of people online after a blogger wrote an article based on un-verified reports.

Speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said there were no facts to back up what was written.

Source: TVNZ

"There was a suggestion that someone had talked to a policeman somewhere - one policeman - now the police have put out a statement to say that it's completely incorrect," Mr Robinson said.

"In fact they've seen just steady numbers for callouts.

"There's no factual backing for this and it's hugely irresponsible."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sir John was initially going to sell the app to corporates, but decided to offer it free to all New Zealanders instead. Source: Breakfast

Mr Robinson said reporting an increase in suicides could potentially encourage others suffering from mental health issues to commit suicide.

Those suffering from mental health issues during lockdown should reach out for help, he said, and should try to stay connected with friends and family.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
11:42
'The rules are there for a reason' - Jacinda Ardern's stern message to those flouting Level 3 restrictions
2
Woman on flight with Covid-19 case contacted by tracing team four-and-a-half weeks later
3
The Opportunities Party proposes $250 per week universal basic income
4
Buying online during Level 3? Banks warn against popular payment system
5
Hamilton man converts factory, farming equipment to create ventilators for hospitals worldwide
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Unlike 2008 financial crisis, Covid-19 pandemic has no leader, no global plan
01:36

Hamilton man converts factory, farming equipment to create ventilators for hospitals worldwide
01:50

Funeral directors call for immediate rule change so more people can farewell loved ones during lockdown

Experts call for change to system of reporting Covid-19 cases to keep Kiwis more informed