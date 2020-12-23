Invercargill te reo school targeted with vile racist abuse by vandal

An Invercargill school, which teaches in full te reo, has been targeted by a vandal.

Invercargill school Te Wharekura o Arowhenua targeted by vandal.

A sign out the front of Te Wharekura o Arowhenua has vile racist language emblazoned across it in red spray paint.

"There is no way we can support or condone these sorts of degrading and racist comments but I'm convinced that when this person gets over their personal hurt, they will realise the hurt they have caused for others," principal Gary Davis wrote in a statement shared to 1 NEWS and to the school's Facebook page.

"If, in time, they would like to come and see me or us, that would be great. If that happens, they will hear our hurt but more importantly, they will hear our love."

He also said it would be appropriate for the culprit to clean up the mess, but added "I'm quite happy to help".

"The kura sign was not the only place the person targeted as several other places in Invercargill reported similar scrawling. A formal complaint has been laid to police whose investigations continue."

Police said they received a complaint relating to the incident.

"Police are taking this matter seriously, as we do all reports of hate speech or behaviour that causes concern to our communities.

"Police will be in and around the Newfield community providing reassurance patrols."