An Invercargill police officer was up bright and early this Anzac Day, marking the occasion with a bagpipe performance atop the Fire and Emergency NZ training tower.

The driving Invercargill rain was no deterrent for Senior Constable Reuben Boniface at he performed at dawn.

His performance followed a recital of Ode for the Fallen, and officers stood to attention outside Invercargill Police Station.