Invercargill nurse who helped Boris Johnson fight Covid-19 showed 'true professionalism and courage' – Tim Shadbolt

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt says the whole city is proud of Kiwi nurse Jenny McGee who was personally named by Boris Johnson for helping save his life.

Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt praises the efforts of Southland nurse Jenny McGee. Source: 1 NEWS

The British Prime Minister has just left St Thomas' Hospital in London following time in there in intensive care after he contracted Covid-19.

In a video this morning, Mr Johnson thanked the doctors and nurses who cared for him, adding "I hope they won’t mind if I mention in particular two nurses who stood by my bedside for 48 hours when things could have gone either way. They are Jenny from New Zealand – Invercargill on the South Island to be exact – and Luis from Portugal – near Porto.

Mr Shadbolt said it was "absolutely amazing" the Southlander was being hailed a hero throughout the world.

"All around the world it's gone," he told 1 NEWS. "It's not every day a nurse from Invercargill saves the life of the Prime Minister of Britain."

Mr Shadbolt said he was "so proud of her".

"What can I say? Here we have a shining example of being on the world stage, showing true professionalism and courage.

"Good on you Jenny, we are just so proud of you."