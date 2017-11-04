Internal Affairs issues warning after hundreds complain about package delivery scam

Sent a text about a package delivery but don't have anything on the way? You're not alone.

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs has received hundreds of complaints over the past 24 hours about large-scale phishing scams where people are sent a message about customs charges.

The latest scam impersonates United Parcel Service (UPS).

"We have attempted to deliver your package," one example of the scam text reads. "But there is an unpaid customs charge."

The text also has a link asking people to "follow the instructions" and gain financial information.

"The webpage will prompt the recipient to confirm redelivery of the parcel and advise them a $2-$3 fee that needs to be paid. The recipient will instead be directed to a ‘special offer’ page in the same styling as amazon.com, offering the latest smartphone at a heavily discounted price and prompting the recipient to provide personal and financial information," Internal Affairs said in a statement this morning.

Similar text scams have been sent impersonating the Lotto.

"Engaging with these messages results in significant financial loss. If you are a victim of these scams, please contact your bank and lodge a complaint with the police," Internal Affairs warned in a statement this morning."

How to report a spam message

Email Spam: If the email has no attachments then people can complete a short online form on the Internal Affair's website. If the email has attachments or may be malicious people are asked to forward it to complaint@spam.govt.nz.