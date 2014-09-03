 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Interest-free government loans for Tauranga and Waikato councils to improve water infrastructure

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Government are providing the Tauranga City Council with a 10-year interest free loan of $158 million for the development of major projects, intending to improve drinking and waste water infrastructure.

Tap water (file picture).

Source: 1 NEWS

The Waikato District Council will also receive a $38 million interest-free loan to support new housing developments, which includes "expanding water supply, reservoirs and reticulation, and a new waste water treatment plant, pipeline and treated water disposal", Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phil Twyford said in a statement.

It comes as housing demand rises in the Bay of Plenty and Waikato, with the infrastructure upgrades to the Te Maunga Wastewater Treatment Plant and the addition of a new Waiari water treatment plant intending to provide water and waste water for 35,000 homes in Tauranga. 

Mr Twyford said while a lot of focus had been placed on Auckland's housing issues, "there are signs that Auckland's housing issues are moving south".

"Councils in high growth areas like Waikato are keen to speed up housing developments, and funding towards infrastructure will go a long way to ease pressures on these councils."

The loans would come out of the $1 billion Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Related

Politics

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Hamilton and Waikato

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

As it happened: Heroic effort sees all 12 boys and their football coach safely rescued from treacherous Thailand cave

2
Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading the ongoing rescue operation of the soccer team and coach trapped in a flooded cave, talks to media during a press conference in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

'We are not sure if this is a miracle' - Success! Entire Wild Boars soccer team rescued from Thai cave underwater prison

3
CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital

00:20
4
Leaving the Royal Chapel, three-year-old Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put.

Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

5
France celebrate after reaching the Football World Cup final

France book spot in Football World Cup final with clinical win against Belgium

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 8: Ambulances transport boys rescued from Tham Luang Nang Non cave to hospital on July 8, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. Divers began an effort to pull the 12 boys and their soccer coach on Sunday morning after they were found alive in the cave at northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

'Smiling and healthy' - Thai cave rescue boys doing well and in good spirits but face up to a week in hospital

A senior health official has given an update into the condition on the eight boys who've emerged from the underground over the last few days.


00:14
Samuel Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

Watch: France book spot in World Cup final after Samuel Umtiti nets clinical header to clinch win over Belgium

Umtiti's goal was enough for Les Bleus to earn a 1-0 win in St Petersburg.

00:16
Acting Governor Narongsak Ostanakorn thanked the Thai people and the government their support.

'No one thought we’d make it but we did' – Head of Thai cave rescue operation expresses national pride

Narongsak Osatanakorn is the acting Governor of the Chiang Rai province and the public face of the rescue.

00:38
The rescue mission which spanned days was a success after everyone was rescued.

Thai cave rescue: Watch celebrations erupt as news hits that final boys trapped underground have emerged safely

The last four trapped boys and their coach were freed overnight, completing a mammoth 18 day rescue effort.

Chiang Rai province acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is leading the ongoing rescue operation of the soccer team and coach trapped in a flooded cave, talks to media during a press conference in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Thai Navy SEALs say all 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave, ending an ordeal that lasted more than 2 weeks. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

'We are not sure if this is a miracle' - Success! Entire Wild Boars soccer team rescued from Thai cave underwater prison

The daring rescue mission in a flooded cave in northern Thailand has saved all 12 boys and their soccer coach, ending a grueling 18-day ordeal.