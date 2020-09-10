TODAY |

Inspirational six-year-old skier undeterred by blindness, tackles Southern Alps

Source:  1 NEWS

An inspirational blind six-year-old girl has been tackling the slopes this winter.

Tallulah doesn’t need to see to shine. Source: Seven Sharp

Tallulah Mackay was born without sight.

“When she was born we thought nothing, she had no reaction, but as she's gotten older, she's getting better at focussing and honing in on the minimal vision she has,” mum Jess Mackay says.

This hasn’t stopped the tenacious Tallulah, who this year has decided to take up skiing.

“She's always been pretty rambunctious and crazy and fearless,” Jess says.

The family shared plenty of images of the spirited southern six-year-old trying her hand at all sorts of activities despite her sight issues.

Check out Tallulah hitting the slopes on the South Islands Southern Alps with her family in the Seven Sharp report above.

