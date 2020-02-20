TODAY |

Inside Parliament: Sunshine, idiot and the nail in the coffin

Source:  1 NEWS

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team analyses the issues going into this year's election.

This week Reporter Benedict Collins got more insults than answers from Winston Peters saying “At various times called Sunshine, called an idiot by our Deputy Prime Minister”. Maiki Sherman says “This is the nail in the coffin for Jami-Lee Ross in Botany”, as he and 3 others are charged by the SFO in National’s own donation saga, and we analyse the issues going into this year’s election. Source: 1 NEWS

Political reporter Benedict Collins got more insults than answers from Winston Peters, revealing he was "at various times called 'sunshine', called an 'idiot' by our Deputy Prime Minister." 

Meanwhile, Maiki Sherman says it's "the nail in the coffin" for Jami-Lee Ross in Botany, as he and three others are charged by the Serious Fraud Office in National’s own donation saga.

Listen to Inside Parliament on Soundcloud, iTunes and Spotify.

