Inside Parliament: Sunshine, idiot and the nail in the coffin

In this week's edition of Inside Parliament, the 1 NEWS political team analyses the issues going into this year's election.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Political reporter Benedict Collins got more insults than answers from Winston Peters, revealing he was "at various times called 'sunshine', called an 'idiot' by our Deputy Prime Minister."

Meanwhile, Maiki Sherman says it's "the nail in the coffin" for Jami-Lee Ross in Botany, as he and three others are charged by the Serious Fraud Office in National’s own donation saga.