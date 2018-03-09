 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Inside Parliament: Has Jacinda Ardern managed to rebuild NZ's relationship with Australia?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern's recent trip to meet her Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull was a case of attempting to rebuild a relationship according to Inside Parliament's Katie Bradford and guest Stacey Kirk.

The Inside Parliament analysts think the PM said "all the right things" in her recent meeting with Malcolm Turnbull.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Kiwi Prime Minister's remarks on refugees at the Manus Island detention centre had caused a rift between the two nations that hung over her first trip to Australia as PM.

"She had to say all the right things and she did, but I think there is still a serious amount of distrust after her rhetoric on deportees," Kirk, a senior political reporter at Fairfax mused.

1 NEWS political reporter, Bradford agreed that although progress was made there will still be some underlying issues in the relationship.

"They stand there smiling like their best mates and all of that, but behind the scenes there will still be concerns amongst them," she said.

Both analysts agreed that Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters had helped repair ties between New Zealand and Australia.

Related

Politics

05:15
With the Labour Government announcing a working group to look at the issue, are they moving too slow?

Inside Parliament: Government on the 'back foot' over freedom camping clampdown
01:58
Amy Adams has recently become the first female finance spokesperson for a major party since Ms Richardson's appointment.

Inside Parliament: Flashback to Ruth Richardson becoming National's Finance Spokesperson in 1989

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:39
1
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

2

Out-of-control Chinese space station possibly on crash course with New Zealand

00:32
3
Denishar Woods, 10, is in a critical condition in a Perth hospital.

Aussie mother breaks down talking about daughter who suffered severe electric shock from garden tap

03:39
4
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService


00:34
5
Rowe announced her departure from the Channel 10 show spend more time with family this morning to viewers and co-hosts.

Popular Australian TV host quits live on air as co-host holds back tears

01:40
Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.

02:01
The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.

00:32
Orchard owner Jordan Alison told 1 NEWS the jet boat was used to evacuate people trapped in a two-story house.

Raw video: Jet boat negotiates flooded Napier orchard to pull off dramatic rescue

The jet boat was used to evacuate people stranded in their two-story home.

02:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Be prepared for 'strong winds, very heavy rain' on Monday as chance of Cylone Hola hitting the North Island looms

TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says "one of the scenarios" for the cyclone is that it will hit the top of New Zealand late Monday.

00:54
Jordan Alison's cherry orchard was turned into a lake in the torrential rains yesterday.

Watch: 'Like Niagra Falls' - Napier orchard manager describes traumatic scenes as deluge of rain leaves crops waterlogged

A jet boat was required to rescue people stranded in their homes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 