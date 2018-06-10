Inside Parliament: Guess Who's Back

This week 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch and reporter Katie Bradford discuss preparations for the Prime Ministerial baby and how Winston Peters will fare stepping into the PM's shows while Jacinda Ardern is away.

They look back to 1989 when his popularity caused ructions within the National caucus, as former Prime Minister Jim Bolger loomed large this week with thoughts on that, and being appointed to oversee the Government's work into fair pay. Finally we dig into the state housing meth scandal.