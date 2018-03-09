Inside Parliament: Government on the 'back foot' over freedom camping clampdown

With the Government announcing another working group to look at the issue of freedom camping, Inside Parliament's Katie Bradford and guest Stacey Kirk look at whether or not they're moving too slow on the issue.

Bradford wasn't surprised with the fact Kelvin Davis has announced a working group will be looking into the issue given the government's propensity to use them on other matters.

"As our tourist numbers have grown so has the number of freedom campers and we constantly hear stories of some of the disgusting behaviour by some of these campers.

"Kelvin Davis said 'I'm going to set up a working group,' of course you are!" 1 NEWS political reporter Bradford says.

However, Bradford conceded that regional mayors are happy with the announcement and you do need to know the problem well before coming up with a solution.

Kirk, a senior political reporter for Fairfax, postulated that the government may be a bit behind on the issue compared with National.

"I think the government is on the back foot on this, as during the election National had a raft of policies on freedom camping and tourism they announced to put in place.

"I don't think that Labour had anything really as a basis to work from," she said.