Injured man spends over an hour missing in water after car plunges into Dunedin harbour

Three people have been taken to hospital after the car they were in plunged into the harbour waters in Dunedin.

Police told 1 NEWS a car went into the water off Portobello Road between Holm Avenue and Bacon Street at 5.50am.

There were three people in the car - two escaped and the other person was initially missing.

But police, fire crews, Coastguard and Search and Rescue searched for the man and he was found at 7.25am.

All three people have been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.