 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'An incredibly disappointing Budget given the embarrassment of riches' says National's Amy Adams

share

Source:

1 NEWS

National's finance spokesperson Amy Adams says it's an incredibly disappointing Budget given what she calls the embarrassment of riches the new Labour-led Government had.

National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Adams says Finance Minister Grant Robertson was awash with cash with the surplus and the strong economy left him as the new Government came into office last year.

"The Labour Government decided to create very, very high expectations and promises We warned them during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up," she said, speaking on a Budget 2018 Special on TVNZ1.

"And what we've seen today is that they've had to push out their allowances over the Budget period by an extra $5 billion and they've pushed out their debt by an extra $7 billion.

"So $11 billion of money they hadn't planned to spend that they're now saying they're going to have to spend to make their numbers work. 

"And even with that is what's noticeable is what's not there. 

"There's no funding for Dunedin Hospital. They're taking $200 million of savings out of the Pharmac budget. 

"We're not seeing those 1800 extra police over three years. They're not delivering the extra 2000 state house  a year that they promised. 

"There's no Waikeria prison. And there certainly isn't the universal free GP visits," Ms Adams said.

She said Labour made a big deal of health in the lead-up to the Budget but are putting less new money into health each year than National put in last year.

"So for all of their big talk, actually they're not delivering."

Ms Adams said it's the same in education. Minister Chris Hipkins had said $1.1 billion of capital was needed but they've put in $395 million over four years, she said.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during leader Simon Bridges' Budget speech

03:57
2
Tammy Wells should be instantly recognisable to any New Zealander after three decades on our screens.

'How lucky am I?' Briscoes lady' celebrates 30th year as Kiwi advertising legend

3

Unemployed man told by StudyLink he must quit free night class or face benefit cut

02:01
4
Q+A's Corin Dann says the Budget gives an important update on the health of the economy.

Budget 2018: The fiscal nitty-gritty

06:30
5
The deputy PM said the Budget showcases his party “and other parties who are the heart of this Government”.

'Let me tell you, sunshine' - Winston Peters calls Simon Bridges' Budget speech 'devoid of ideas'

00:59
Ms Ardern thanked Finance Minister Grant Robertson while speaking in parliament today.

'Behind every single dollar is an un-met need' - Adern explains thinking behind first Budget

"No decision in this budget was made lightly. No decision was ever flippant or less important than the other."

00:56
National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up.

'An incredibly disappointing Budget given the embarrassment of riches' says National's Amy Adams

National's finance spokesperson says they warned Labour during the election campaign their numbers didn't add up and now the Government has had to push out its allowances and debt.

06:28
1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch says there was no lolly scramble in Wellington today.

Analysis - Budget 2018: 1 NEWS' Jessica Mutch and Simon Dallow break it down - 'A little bit flat'

The government opened its books today, and the 1 NEWS team look at what's inside.


Strawberry, Chocolate and Lime shakes from McDonalds.

Claims prescription pills found in Auckland McDonald's shakes being investigated by police

"My sister ingested one ... I found one in my mouth and spat it out," a complainant wrote on Facebook.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 