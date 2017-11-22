Images released of men wanted over violent Hamilton dairy robbery

Hamilton Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a Bader Street dairy on Saturday.

Images released by Hamilton Police after an aggravated robbery at a dairy in Bader Street. Source: Supplied

Two men entered the dairy about 7.50pm armed with weapons and attacked the shopkeeper.

They then stole tobacco products before fleeing.

Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information on who they could be, or who might have seen anything to get in touch with Detective Constable Mike O'Neil on 07 858 6200.