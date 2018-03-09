Image released of Hawke's Bay homicide victim as police appeal to public for help to crack case

Police have released a photo of Hawke's Bay homicide victim as they appeal for help from the public.

Kelly Alex Donner. Source: NZ Police

Kelly Alex Donner, 40, was found dead outside the Flax Bar and Eatery (Flaxmere Tavern) on Sunday.

"The investigation team today executed a number of search warrants, items of interest were located, and a number of people have been spoken to," says Detective Inspector Mike Foster.

But police are yet charge anyone over Mr Donner's death.

"Someone out there will know who is responsible for the needless and merciless killing of Mr Donner."