'I'm hoping for the best' - Jacinda Ardern tells Kiwis to stay safe as Cylone Gita hits

The Prime Minister says she's "hoping for the best" for New Zealanders in the path of ex-tropical Cyclone Gita, which is expected to hit central New Zealand today.

The storm is expected to cause widespread disruption today.
"Civil Defence are doing a lot of preporatory work," Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates as ex-tropical Cyclone Gita hits the country

"They're ready and in place in those areas likely to bear the brunt of Gita and they've been keeping in touch with the minister( of Civil Defence) as they've prepared."

"I would really advise people to take heed of those warnings particularly those people in the Nelson/ West Coast Tasman area – that's the area where there's concern the brunt will be felt.

"I'm hoping for the best for people in those areas."

The lower North Island and upper South Island will be the worst affected areas.
Director Sarah Stuart-Black says transport could be badly affected in numerous areas, and families should have contingency plans in place.
Wind gusts of up to 150km/h are expected, and 1 NEWS meteorologist Daniel Corbett warns that people should not underestimate what is coming.
