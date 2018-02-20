'I'm hoping for the best' - Jacinda Ardern tells Kiwis to stay safe as Cylone Gita hits

The Prime Minister says she's "hoping for the best" for New Zealanders in the path of ex-tropical Cyclone Gita, which is expected to hit central New Zealand today.

"Civil Defence are doing a lot of preporatory work," Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

"They're ready and in place in those areas likely to bear the brunt of Gita and they've been keeping in touch with the minister( of Civil Defence) as they've prepared."

"I would really advise people to take heed of those warnings particularly those people in the Nelson/ West Coast Tasman area – that's the area where there's concern the brunt will be felt.