IKEA coming to Wellington and Christchurch, as well as Auckland

IKEA is coming to New Zealand, but it won't be just Auckland that's getting a taste of the Swedish furniture retailer.

The popular store is also opening a planning studio in Wellington and a second, smaller-format store in Christchurch.

It comes alongside the full-sized IKEA store in Auckland, the exact location of which is yet to be finalised.

IKEA says it'll also launch its online shopping during the launch period.

"We are looking forward to opening IKEA in New Zealand with access for people across the entire nation," New Zealand retail manager Jan Gardberg said in a statement today.

“IKEA is a leader in home furnishings around the world and we want to partner with the many New Zealanders to provide inspiration and affordable home furnishing solutions to create a better everyday life at home."

IKEA previously announced it'll open a pop-up store before the real thing, to give consumers a taste of what's to come.