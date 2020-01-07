Ike, 'patriarch' of Wellington police dog squad dies, aged 13

Retired police dog Ike is being remembered as the "patriarch" of the Wellington Dog Section after he died yesterday, aged 13.

New Zealand police have paid tribute to retired police dog Ike. Source: Supplied

Ike, a German shepherd, retired from the force several years ago but still visited schools and community groups, and as well police open days, with Wellington Dog Section boss Senior Sergeant Mark Davidson.

He also starred on TVNZ's Dog Squad in his younger days, New Zealand Police said in a tribute post on Facebook today.

While working with Senior Constable Andrew 'Junior' Douglas, Ike contributed in several rescues as well as tracking down offenders.

One "dramatic night-time" rescue was on a Makara Beach cliff top in 2013, where he helped find a man who had accidentally slipped and fallen while camping.

"Junior and fellow handler Tony Milner both received a Royal Humane Society Bronze Medal for the rescue, Ike probably got a bone," police say.

"Aside from their operational success together Junior taught Ike several tricks which delighted kids and crowds at open days etc, when Ike would sometimes be dressed in superhero outfits or mini rugby players for displays."

Ike graduated from training with Mr Douglas in 2010, working hard until his retirement in 2016.

There's been a flood of support for the former police dog and his handlers on social media after his death.