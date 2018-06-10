 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


If US-North Korea summit ends with denuclearisation, Trump's part 'needs to be acknowledged' - Jacinda Ardern

share

Source:

1 NEWS

As the highly anticipated summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un nears, Corin Dann of TVNZ1's Q+A explains why the summit is important, for both the Asia-Pacific region and for New Zealand. 

Corin Dann of TVNZ1’s Q+A explains the detail behind the much anticipated meeting.
Source: Q+A

Both leaders are expected to arrive tonight, and Mr Dann said the mood was a mix of optimism, that the leaders are at least talking, and skepticism if there will be a breakthrough of denuclearisation of the North Korea regime.

"Singapore is certainly buzzing," Mr Dann said. 

He said the summit was significant due to the progression of events. 

"If you go back a year, there really was a great fear Kim Jong Un had developed these missiles and developed that nuclear programme to a point he could effectively fire missiles at the US. But if you're already in Asia, or in Japan in particular, they were firing missiles over Japan. There was a feeling things were really getting a lot more extreme, in terms of the possibility of conflict."

"You had Donald Trump, coming in as a new President, talking about fire and fury, rocketman. To have gone from that point, where conflict suddenly started to look very real, to here where we've got talks is huge."

Around 14 of New Zealand’s main trading partners are in the Asian-Pacific region. "Any conflict in Asia would have a dramatic impact" on New Zealand's trade routes. 

Mr Dann asked Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern about the upcoming meeting, who said if the US summit with North Korea ends with denuclearisation, Trump's part "needs to be acknowledged". 

The US President is confident an agreement will be made.
Source: Q+A

She said if the outcome was denuclearisation in North Korea, "we all need to celebrate that".

"If Donald Trump plays a role in that, that needs to be acknowledged."

Related

Politics

North America

Asia

Singapore summit is 'one-time shot' for Kim Jong Un, says Trump

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Trio remain in Waikato Hospital after botulism scare.

Church withholds $60,000 in funds raised for Putaruru family hospitalised after severe poisoning


00:19
2
The First Lady appeared with the US President at an event in Washington today – her first time outside the White House since May 10.

Trump calls wife Melania's supposedly 'routine' medical procedure a 'big operation'

3
Our Political Editor analyses the big changes to immigration that will see new wage threshold requirements introduced.

Immigration New Zealand reviewing processes after deporting woman who’d gone to police with assault complaint

00:20
4
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

00:48
5
Karl Tu'inukuafe made his first All Blacks appearance in the 52-11 victory over France.

Watch: All Blacks debutant dedicates Test debut to grandparents - 'I know they're looking down on me'

00:14
Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett all played their part in this effort at Eden Park.

Ruthless All Blacks outclass France with dominant second half display at Eden Park

After trailing 11-8 at halftime, the All Blacks have produced a second spell for the ages to claim a 52-11 win in Auckland.

00:15
The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

00:20
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.

00:15
Golden State claimed back to back titles with a 108-85 win over the Cavaliers.

Golden State Warriors claim 2018 NBA title with 4-0 thrashing of Cleveland Cavaliers

The Warriors claim back-to-back titles, and their third in four years with a 108-85 win.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 