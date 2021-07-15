TODAY |

Identity of man fatally shot by police in Hamilton standoff released

The identity of the man shot and killed by police in a Hamilton standoff last week has been released.

He was Joel Robin Buckley, 42, of Hamilton.

Police were called to the scene on O'Donoghue Street, Hillcrest at 7.50pm last Wednesday seeking a person thought to be in possession of high-powered firearms.

Police were concerned the man may harm himself, police or members of the public, Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters after the incident.

They say at about 10pm the man arrived at the property and fired a number of shots from his vehicle.

He was then shot by police.

Police say first aid was given immediately, however the man died at the scene a short time later.

During the incident a police officer fell and hit their head. They have had surgery, Assistant Commissioner Chambers said.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

