Iconic birthday traditions biting the dust in new Covid-19 normal

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand is about to head into birthday rush-hour, with an upsurge of birthdays in late September.

Mary-Jane Aggett gives her guide to the birth of new birthday conventions. Source: Seven Sharp

But with Covid-19 still looming over the world, there are some traditions that will have to be relegated to history.

In particular, blowing out the candles on a birthday cake may become a thing of the past.

At Flying Start Kindergarten in Auckland, they've been faking birthday cakes for a while.

Having a playdough cake with a candle is a safe and fun way for them to celebrate their birthdays.

But what about the rest of us?

Instead of trying to blow out candles through a face mask, considering giving the birthday guest a candle on their own so there are no germs.

Individual single cupcakes could be the future instead of the traditional birthday cake slices.

Nanogirl Michelle Dickinson joined Seven Sharp to talk about some possible new birthday celebrations.

Watch the full Seven Sharp interview in the video above.

New Zealand
