Iain Lees-Galloway cleared of any wrongful spending during course of 'inappropriate relationship'

Disgraced MP Iain Lees-Galloway, who has been dismissed as a minister and will not stand at the September election, has been cleared of any inappropriate transactions or spending.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Lees-Galloway was dismissed by the Prime Minister over an "inappropriate relationship" with a person who had previously worked in his office.

He was Workplace Relations and Safety Minister at the time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a statement today, Jacinda Ardern said Ministerial Services undertook a line by line review of all Mr Lees-Galloway's expenditures, including staff and spouse expenses, for the period January 1 last year to June 30.

“I commissioned the review to ensure taxpayer money was not inappropriately used in the course of his relationship, and the report has found none was,” Ms Ardern said.

“The review has confirmed all expenditure was consistent with the relevant legislation, determinations and policies governing the use of public funds and no evidence of transactions that require further review.

“Following this report, but also Iain Lees-Galloway’s exit from Parliament, I consider the matter now closed,” she said.