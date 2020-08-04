TODAY |

Iain Lees-Galloway cleared of any wrongful spending during course of 'inappropriate relationship'

Source:  1 NEWS

Disgraced MP Iain Lees-Galloway, who has been dismissed as a minister and will not stand at the September election, has been cleared of any inappropriate transactions or spending. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Lees-Galloway was dismissed by the Prime Minister over an "inappropriate relationship" with a person who had previously worked in his office.

He was Workplace Relations and Safety Minister at the time.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It was Mr Galloway’s first speech since his inappropriate relationship with a staff member was revealed. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement today, Jacinda Ardern said Ministerial Services undertook a line by line review of all Mr Lees-Galloway's expenditures, including staff and spouse expenses, for the period January 1 last year to June 30. 

“I commissioned the review to ensure taxpayer money was not inappropriately used in the course of his relationship, and the report has found none was,” Ms Ardern said.

“The review has confirmed all expenditure was consistent with the relevant legislation, determinations and policies governing the use of public funds and no evidence of transactions that require further review. 

“Following this report, but also Iain Lees-Galloway’s exit from Parliament, I consider the matter now closed,” she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The cut and thrust of politics has blurred professional lines once more. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Politics
Crime and Justice
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Judith Collins asks National supporters to cross party lines for ACT's David Seymour
2
Government announces it will start charging for managed isolation at midnight
3
Family, police concerned for Auckland man missing since Saturday
4
Judith Collins says Govt's 'a mess', Cook Islands travel bubble sends 'mixed messages'
5
National plans to require drivers to display insurance details on car rego labels
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:03

Judith Collins says Govt's 'a mess', Cook Islands travel bubble sends 'mixed messages'

Over $40k worth of food vouchers being handed out to stranded foreigners daily in NZ

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, critic of China's authoritarian rule, arrested under security law

Full video: National’s Judith Collins speaks with media after day on campaign trail