Hunt on for young man who jumped out of car to help older woman mow her lawn

The hunt is on for a Good Samaritan who took time out of his day to help mow an older Northland woman’s lawn.

Cynthia, 81, was mowing the lawn of her Kamo house when out-of-the-blue a man stopped his vehicle and offered to take over the chore.

"It was a big surprise and I told him, it’s OK I was managing, but he insisted so I thought how neat and let him," Cynthia told Seven Sharp.

The man's partner waited in the vehicle while he worked then he drove off with a wave and a smile.

"Mum is very active and likes to mow her own lawn, but what an awesome guy, a legend," Cynthia's daughter Cheryl said.

Cynthia says the man was "young, in his 20s" and told her he lives in the vicinity.

Now, Cheryl wants to find him to offer thanks and free services from her pest control business should he need it.