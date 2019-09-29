TODAY |

Hunt for man wanted over Ohakune firearms incident ends with arrest

Police have tonight arrested a 33-year-old man they were hunting after a gun was allegedly pointed at two police officers and a patrol car stolen in Ohakune on Saturday night.

The man was arrested without incident at a Raetihi property around 9.40pm, Whanganui Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong said.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested at the property and taken into custody, he said.

The pair are expected to appear in the Whanganui District Court tomorrow facing a number of charges, Mr Forlong said.

A scene guard will remain in place at the property while enquiries continue, he said.

"This has been an intensive investigation involving police staff from a number of districts around the country working together to achieve tonight's good result," Mr Forlong said. 

Police would also like to thank the community for their assistance and patience while the search for the wanted man was underway, he said.

