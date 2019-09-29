Hunt for man wanted over Ohakune firearms incident ends with arrest

Police have tonight arrested a 33-year-old man they were hunting after a gun was allegedly pointed at two police officers and a patrol car stolen in Ohakune on Saturday night.

The man was arrested without incident at a Raetihi property around 9.40pm, Whanganui Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong said.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested at the property and taken into custody, he said.

The pair are expected to appear in the Whanganui District Court tomorrow facing a number of charges, Mr Forlong said.

A scene guard will remain in place at the property while enquiries continue, he said.

"This has been an intensive investigation involving police staff from a number of districts around the country working together to achieve tonight's good result," Mr Forlong said.