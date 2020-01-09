Hunt on for Lotto's $5.2 million Powerball winner

A $5.2 million-winning Lotto ticket remains unclaimed, nearly a week after the winning numbers were drawn.

Source: 1 NEWS

The winning Powerball First Division ticket was sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch, but the lucky winner has yet to come forward.

“Lotto players keep their tickets in all kinds of places – even before they know they’re a winner," said Lotto's Kirsten Robinson.

"We hear stories of them being kept everywhere from wallets and gloveboxes to piano stools and jewellery boxes. The $5.2 million winning ticket really could be just about anywhere."