TODAY |

Hunt on for Lotto's $5.2 million Powerball winner

Source:  1 NEWS

A $5.2 million-winning Lotto ticket remains unclaimed, nearly a week after the winning numbers were drawn.

Source: 1 NEWS

The winning Powerball First Division ticket was sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch, but the lucky winner has yet to come forward.

“Lotto players keep their tickets in all kinds of places – even before they know they’re a winner," said Lotto's Kirsten Robinson.

"We hear stories of them being kept everywhere from wallets and gloveboxes to piano stools and jewellery boxes. The $5.2 million winning ticket really could be just about anywhere."

There have been eight Powerball multi-million dollar tickets sold this year, four of them in the South Island. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person wins $4.25 million in Lotto Powerball
2
Police investigating after body found on Auckland train tracks
3
Health Minister tells hospitals to manage patient numbers better after ED nurses say they face resourcing crisis
4
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
5
Resourcing crisis means Christchurch ED nurses are scared patients will die or be permanently harmed in avoidable incidents
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Feilding Pitter Patter childcare centre accused of abuse to close after losing licence
12:56

Health Minister tells hospitals to manage patient numbers better after ED nurses say they face resourcing crisis
06:36

Tauranga schoolgirl who asked PM if Easter Bunny could work during lockdown looks back a year on

Multiple crashes sees part of State Highway 1 in Waikato closed