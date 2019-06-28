TODAY |

Hundreds of litres of diesel spilt onto State Highway 1 near Wellsford

Motorists near Wellsford, north of Auckland, are urged to exercise caution after a diesel spill on State Highway 1.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS 400 litres of diesel fuel is leaking onto the road following a ruptured fuel tanker truck on the highway between Te Hana and Wellsford.

They say they were was notified to the incident just after 1pm and sent three appliances.

FENZ has confirmed there is no environmental risk and crews are using sand and buckets to manage the spill.

In a tweet New Zealand Transport Agency says "extra caution is advised".

