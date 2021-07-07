TODAY |

Hundreds in Otago still without power after wild weather overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

Hundreds of people in Otago are still without power as severe weather lashed much of the region overnight.

More than 600 properties are still without power after strong winds brought down power lines. Source: Breakfast

At 6am this morning, as many as 612 properties were still experiencing power outages. They include 408 properties in the Dunedin suburb of Saint Clair and 89 in Caversham. 

Strong winds brought down power lines in the region last night, and Aurora Energy has been working to restore them.

Meanwhile, heavy winds fanned two now out-of-control burn-offs in Kaikōura and Ward.

Emergency services said no properties are threatened at this stage, and they didn’t receive any weather-related callouts in the South Island overnight. 

MetService said a heavy snow watch remains in the northern parts of Southland and inland parts of Otago south of Alexandra.

