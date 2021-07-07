Hundreds in Otago still without power after wild weather overnight

Hundreds of people in Otago are still without power as severe weather lashed much of the region overnight.

At 6am this morning, as many as 612 properties were still experiencing power outages. They include 408 properties in the Dunedin suburb of Saint Clair and 89 in Caversham.

Strong winds brought down power lines in the region last night, and Aurora Energy has been working to restore them.

Meanwhile, heavy winds fanned two now out-of-control burn-offs in Kaikōura and Ward.

Power line (file photo). Source: istock.com

Emergency services said no properties are threatened at this stage, and they didn’t receive any weather-related callouts in the South Island overnight.