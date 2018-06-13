Hundreds of homes still without power on North Island's East Coast after storms

Hundreds of households on the North Island's East Coast are still without power this morning.

Feeder electricity line along Riverside Road in Gisborne. Source: Eastland Network

After heavy rain lashed parts of the country overnight, Eastland Network is hoping to get them reconnected today.

A feeder electricity line along Riverside Road in Gisborne suddenly slipped away at around 4.30 yesterday contributing to the outages.

Check the status of power being returned in the region here.

Elsewhere, roads to Kaikoura are closed as a precaution this morning, as well as State highway 5 from Taupo to Napier.