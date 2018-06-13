 

New Zealand


Hundreds of homes still without power on North Island's East Coast after storms

Source:

1 NEWS

Hundreds of households on the North Island's East Coast are still without power this morning.

Feeder electricity line along Riverside Road in Gisborne.

Source: Eastland Network

After heavy rain lashed parts of the country overnight, Eastland Network is hoping to get them reconnected today.

Widespread flooding has left a large swath of farmland under water this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

A feeder electricity line along Riverside Road in Gisborne suddenly slipped away at around 4.30 yesterday contributing to the outages.

Check the status of power being returned in the region here.

Elsewhere, roads to Kaikoura are closed as a precaution this morning, as well as State highway 5 from Taupo to Napier.

Slip near Riverside Road, Gisborne.

Source: Eastland Network

John Edwards and his dogs were on a mission to rescue sheep between Gisborne and Te Karaka.
Source: 1 NEWS

Gisborne

