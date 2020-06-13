TODAY |

Hundreds gather in Hamilton for Black Lives Matter unity march

Source:  1 NEWS

Hundreds of protestors have descended on Hamilton's Memorial Park for a Black Lives Matter unity march this afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The event started out in the city’s Memorial Park this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as Auckland and Christchurch last week held marches supporting the BLM movement, and honouring US man George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck.

A controversial statue of Captain John Hamilton has also been removed from Civic Square in Hamilton, following a formal request from local iwi Waikato-Tainui. 

The event was opened with a karakia, after which a reading of the names was done of black lives lost to police brutality which was then followed by 8 minutes and 46 seconds' silence.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The bronze figure depicts British Navy commander Captain John Hamilton, the city’s namesake. Source: 1 NEWS

"Eight minutes, 46 seconds - that's how long a police officer kept his knee on George Floyd's neck," one speaker said.

"George struggled, pleading for his life, 'I can't breathe' until he drew his final breath calling for his mother. Eight minutes, 46 seconds - a father, a brother, a friend, an unarmed black man was murdered in the street in broad daylight.

"Today, we say the names and mourn the senseless murder of the black men and women and other minorities who have been awfully taken from us."

READ MORE
Thousands gather in Auckland for Black Lives Matter solidarity march

It was followed by a hikoi, after which protestors were welcomed onto Garden Place.

Around 959 people attended the march, according to the event's Facebook page.

More marches are expected in Auckland and Wellington tomorrow. 

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
John Armstrong: Is Jacinda Ardern utilising taxpayer-generated revenue in order to run a 'propaganda unit'?
2
Sell out! Blues clash with Hurricanes to be played in front of packed Eden Park
3
Auckland cyclist's near miss with truck running red light at busy intersection prompts calls for council action
4
Avatar film crew allowed into NZ without basis in immigration rules - expert
5
Rookie Warrior's family in Tonga 'so proud' after heart-warming gift of free TV lets them watch him for first time
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
08:17

Health officials welcome report calling for mental health service reform post Covid-19

00:14

Auckland cyclist's near miss with truck running red light at busy intersection prompts calls for council action

NZ marks 22 days without any new Covid-19 cases, five days without active cases

Alert for dangerous avalanche conditions remains at Aoraki/Mt Cook