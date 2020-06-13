Hundreds gather in Hamilton for Black Lives Matter unity march

Hundreds of protestors have descended on Hamilton's Memorial Park for a Black Lives Matter unity march this afternoon.

It comes as Auckland and Christchurch last week held marches supporting the BLM movement, and honouring US man George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck.

A controversial statue of Captain John Hamilton has also been removed from Civic Square in Hamilton, following a formal request from local iwi Waikato-Tainui.



The event was opened with a karakia, after which a reading of the names was done of black lives lost to police brutality which was then followed by 8 minutes and 46 seconds' silence.

"Eight minutes, 46 seconds - that's how long a police officer kept his knee on George Floyd's neck," one speaker said.

"George struggled, pleading for his life, 'I can't breathe' until he drew his final breath calling for his mother. Eight minutes, 46 seconds - a father, a brother, a friend, an unarmed black man was murdered in the street in broad daylight.

"Today, we say the names and mourn the senseless murder of the black men and women and other minorities who have been awfully taken from us."

It was followed by a hikoi, after which protestors were welcomed onto Garden Place.

Around 959 people attended the march, according to the event's Facebook page.