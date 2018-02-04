Hundred-strong taua lead powhiri for Governor General at Waitangi

A hundred-strong taua, group of warriors, have led a powhiri for the Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy at Waitangi this morning.

It's the first time in decades dignitaries have skipped the lower marae at Te Tii - today's welcome taking place at the Treaty Grounds' Whare Runanga instead.

Ngāpuhi decided last year to take control of Waitangi commemorations from Te Tii after a particularly fractious 5th of February last year, the day when politicians usually visit the marae.