Hundertwasser Art Centre takes shape in Whangārei as eye-catching wall revealed

Scaffolding has been removed from a finished wall on the new Hundertwasser Art Centre in Whangārei, giving an unimpeded view of things to come.

Friedensreich Hundertwasser was an Austrian artist who came to New Zealand in his later life in the 1970s, and was responsible for a number of unique and eye-catching architectural designs.

The most famous of these in New Zealand are the Hundertwasser public toilets in Kawakawa, Northland. He was known as an opponent of straight lines in his designs.

Hundertwasser died in 2000 aged 71 while sailing aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise ship, but his legacy continues in the new art centre.

The $33.2 million centre will contain the only permanent collection of the Austrian artist's works outside of his homeland, and thousands of coloured tiles and recycled bricks are being used to construct the building.

It will be the world's last authentically-designed piece of architecture by the artist, and will also house the Wairau Māori Art Gallery.

Reaction to the new wall on the centre's Facebook page was overwhelming positive, with one commenter saying "Hundertvasser would be happy with that".

As well as the unusual tiling and brickwork, the top of the building will also be planted with grass, in the style the artist suggested.