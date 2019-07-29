Human remains uncovered in southern Bay of Plenty

Police have this morning uncovered human remains following an extensive land search in the southern Bay of Plenty area this week.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

A team of officers searched an area around Rangipo Intake Road, off Desert Road in the central North Island, after Police received information which led them to have grave fears for a person, police said in a statement.

The human remains were found buried at a site off Rangipo Intake Road. The remains appear to have been in place for a period of time, they said.

A scene guard is in place, with the process to have the remains removed off-site expected to be completed tomorrow.