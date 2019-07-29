TODAY |

Human remains uncovered in southern Bay of Plenty

Police have this morning uncovered human remains following an extensive land search in the southern Bay of Plenty area this week.

A team of officers searched an area around Rangipo Intake Road, off Desert Road in the central North Island, after Police received information which led them to have grave fears for a person, police said in a statement.

The human remains were found buried at a site off Rangipo Intake Road. The remains appear to have been in place for a period of time, they said.

A scene guard is in place, with the process to have the remains removed off-site expected to be completed tomorrow.

A post mortem will then take place. It's expected to take some time before the formal identification process is completed.

