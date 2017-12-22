 

Huge day for Christmas shoppers with 179 transactions a second on 'crazy' day of spending

Tills are ringing like never before with the Christmas shopping frenzy keeping retailers busy with record spending levels.

Friday's spending spree has been a record-breaker, Paymark says.
A customer in Auckland's St Lukes shopping centre yesterday described the scenes as "crazy".

"It's pretty full on getting a park. I had to wait 10 minutes but we got there," she said.

It isn't just Auckland that is getting into the spirit of spending either.

Christchurch's busiest mall, Westfield Riccarton, was awash with end of week shoppers.

A Christchurch shopper said it was a busy day, while another laughed about leaving it "all for the last day".

If you are thinking this year seems busier than usual, you aren't wrong.

Paymark's figures for Eftpos spending show at midday there were 179 transactions around the country per second yesterday, with more than 600,000 transactions from 12pm to 1pm.

One shopper told 1 NEWS "When you leave your Christmas shopping to the 23rd of December, you've got no one to blame but yourself".

