Hot temperatures across NZ continue as parts of the country experience record-breaking dry spells

Source:  1 NEWS

Hot weather has continued across the country today, with NIWA reporting dry spells in the South Island reaching record lengths.  

Takaka and Blenheim, at the very top of the South island have reached a record breaking dry spell at 43 days. Further south, Cheviot and Waiau have had 42 days of dry weather, according to NIWA. 

MetService says this extended dryness throughout the country in the month of January has resulted in a soil moisture deficit in many areas throughout New Zealand. 

Auckland, Coromandel, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Nelson, Canterbury and parts of Northland received lower than 10 per cent of their average rainfall expected for January. 

Yesterday was the hottest for the year so far, according to MetService. Warm temperatures continued right into the night with Auckland, Napier and Whitianga not dropping below 20C.

Gisborne records its warmest temperature since 1940 and New Zealand's hottest so far this summer

It was also a hot day for large parts of the country yesterday, especially the East Coast. Gisborne recorded its warmest temperature since 1940 at 38.2 degrees, according to NIWA.

Meanwhile, NIWA says the rest of the South Island can anticipate a wetter February, with next week expected to bring more rainfall than normal. 

