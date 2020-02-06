TODAY |

Hordes of people turn out for breakfast served by Prime Minister at Waitangi

Source:  1 NEWS

The Prime Minister is working the barbeque at Waitangi, where hundreds of people are waiting for breakfast.

Members of New Zealand’s Government donned aprons and gloves for the traditional fry-up. Source: 1 NEWS

It is the third time Jacinda Ardern has hosted the breakfast, where Waitangi Day dawn service-goers are treated to eggs, sausages and buns, and potatoes.

Ms Ardern made her way to the BBQ after high-fives and selfies, where people were already lined up waiting.

Thousands turned out for the dawn service this morning to mark 180 years since Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi) was signed.

During her opening prayer, the Prime Minister called for people to "unite in kindness and care towards one another". Source: 1 NEWS

As at 7.10am, about 400 people are still lining up.

