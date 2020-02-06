Hordes of people turn out for breakfast served by Prime Minister at Waitangi

The Prime Minister is working the barbeque at Waitangi, where hundreds of people are waiting for breakfast.

It is the third time Jacinda Ardern has hosted the breakfast, where Waitangi Day dawn service-goers are treated to eggs, sausages and buns, and potatoes.

Ms Ardern made her way to the BBQ after high-fives and selfies, where people were already lined up waiting.

Thousands turned out for the dawn service this morning to mark 180 years since Te Tiriti o Waitangi (Treaty of Waitangi) was signed.

