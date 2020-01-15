Homicide on same South Auckland street as where a December shooting occurred is concerning: police

Police admit that the killing of 57-year-old Meliame Fisi’ihoi on the same South Auckland street as where a man was shot in December is a concern to residents and the wider community.

Ms Fisi’ihoi was located deceased at a property on Calthorp Close in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A scene examination at the address and a post-mortem have been completed as part of Operation Truro, the homicide investigation that was launched on Wednesday.

Ms Fisi’ihoi comes after a shooting on the same street on December 4 left a man critically injured.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers could not comment on whether the two incidents were connected, but admitted the incident was of concern to residents and the wider community.