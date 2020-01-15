TODAY |

Homicide on same South Auckland street as where a December shooting occurred is concerning: police

Source:  1 NEWS

Police admit that the killing of 57-year-old Meliame Fisi’ihoi on the same South Auckland street as where a man was shot in December is a concern to residents and the wider community.

Police have launched a homicide investigation into the Favona incident after reports of gunshots. Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Fisi’ihoi was located deceased at a property on Calthorp Close in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A scene examination at the address and a post-mortem have been completed as part of Operation Truro, the homicide investigation that was launched on Wednesday.

Ms Fisi’ihoi comes after a shooting on the same street on December 4 left a man critically injured.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers could not comment on whether the two incidents were connected, but admitted the incident was of concern to residents and the wider community.

“In recent days our Communities staff have been speaking with key partners in the community to address any concerns they may have.

“Our team of detectives are continuing their work and will be following a number of lines of inquiry in the coming days.

“At this stage of our enquiry we are still unable to speculate whether an earlier incident on Calthorp Close is connected to this investigation or not.”

Anyone with information is still encouraged to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

