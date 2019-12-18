TODAY |

Homicide investigation launched after man found dead in burning home on East Coast

Police are treating the death of a man who was found in his burning home on Sunday as a homicide.

The 48-year-old was found in his lounge as his home burned at around 2am, at Tokomaru Bay on the East Coast.

His body was removed yesterday afternoon and a post-mortem examination will be conducted in Palmerston North today, police say.

The home and nearby properties remain cordoned off as the scene examination continues.

Detective senior sergeant Kevin Ford says they believe there are people in the Tokomaru Bay community who may have information about the death.

"We encourage anyone with information to come forward and do the right thing by the family and the local community," he said in a statement today.

Anyone with information is urged to speak to the inquiry team at the Tokomaru Bay police station.

