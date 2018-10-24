Homicide investigation launched after man dies after being shot in Hawke's Bay

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man died after being shot in Hawke's Bay.

Yesterday evening the man, 29, presented himself at Wairoa Hospital with a gunshot wound.

He later died in hospital.

Police say they have identified a scene of interest in Mohaka Village.

A forensic examination of the scene is expected to take place later today.

Police would like to hear from members of the public in the Mohaka area that may know about this incident.