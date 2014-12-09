 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A female hitchhiker ended up at an unexpected destination when she was dropped off at Gisborne Police Station asking for help, only to be promptly arrested for existing charges.

Hitchhiking

A Facebook post by the Eastern District Police today outlines the amazing set of circumstances leading up the woman's arrest.

The post begins: "A female was hitchhiking just out of Wairoa yesterday with the plan to go to Napier, when a kind passing motorist (a woman too) picked her up and drove on to Gisborne.

"At some point in the journey, the hitchhiker told the driver that she actually wanted to go to Napier, not Gisborne. So the driver thoughtfully dropped her at the Gisborne Police station to see if we could help her out."

At this point police were looking at giving the woman a bed for the night and a hot meal before sending her on to Napier on the bus in the morning, that is until they ran her details through the police database.

"After a few inquiries, it was discovered that the woman was wanted for burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

"So she got her bed for the night, albeit not as salubrious as she probably was expecting," the Facebook post reads.

The woman is due to appear in the Gisborne District Court today instead of making her way to Napier as originally intended.

Related

Crime and Justice

Gisborne

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 10: Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves has the ball against Steven Adams #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the game on January 10, 2018 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Watch: 'That mother f***** is strong!' Timberwolves star blown away by Steven Adams' physicality


2

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

3
Tree cut down at Marlborough campsite.

DOC furious after trees cut at Marlborough campsite for better water view

4
Auckland waterfront.

Hot in the city! No relief in sight for sleepless Aucklanders struggling through muggy January nights

5
Police car generic.

Teenager charged after leading police on wild chase, including attempted car-jacking in Lower Hutt

Waikawa Beach in New Zealand, photo token by Canon 5D mark III at 2016

Heavy rain still to come for some places before weather fines up for the weekend around NZ

Next week may see another spell of heavy rain affecting the country from another low forming out to the west.

Hitchhiking woman trying to get a ride to Napier ends up getting arrested when helpful motorist drops her at police station

A set of interesting events led to the woman spending a night in police cells on existing charges.

01:03
Kiwi Husbandry Manager Emma Bean told 1 NEWS both chicks seem to be healthy and are yet to be named.

Rotorua's Christmas Day kiwi chick named Anahera which means Angel in Te Reo Maori

Six people suggested the festive name and have all won a Family Day Pass to Rainbow Springs.

00:28
The US radio host wasn't impressed at the Kiwi singer's actions.

Listen as foul-mouthed US radio shock-jock Howard Stern unloads on Lorde over Israel show cancellation

The 21-year-old Kiwi singer last month announced she would be cancelling a planned show in Tel Aviv.

01:55
Ata Marsh works at The Warehouse in Newmarket, Auckland, and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers.

'I just spoke te reo' - meet The Warehouse staffer charming customers with our official language

Ata Marsh and has become renowned for her use of Te Reo Maori with customers in Auckland.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 