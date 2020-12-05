TODAY |

Historic church ablaze in Ponsonby, sending plumes of smoke across central Auckland

More than a dozen firefighters are battling a blaze at a church in Auckland's Ponsonby this afternoon. 

The fire at St Stephen's Presbyterian Church, on Jervois Rd, has sent smoke billowing across the central city.

Emergency services first arrived at around 3.24pm today and the building was already on fire.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire is in the main hall and there are no reports of injuries.

Fourteen fire crews are currently battling the blaze.

A fire investigator is also on site.

St Stephen's Presbyterian Church is a registered historic building, first opening in 1876.

