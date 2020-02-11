Hilary Barry meets family forced to move out of their Southland home after flooding

Mataura was the scene of evacuations last week after flooding hit the Southland region.

Yesterday, Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry visited the town and met with a family who’ve been forced to move out of their home due to the floods.

“It’s pretty devastating - shock more than anything, heartbreaking,” Lana Rangi told Hilary of the damage.

Ms Rangi says the damage has been emotional as well as physical, but her family hopes to eventually return to their home.

And the community has been rallying around.

“It’s been unreal, strangers giving us things,” Ms Rangi said.

Hilary also visited the flood-damaged home of Jayne Hore.

“It caused about $20,000 in damage, but other people [are] worse off,” she explained.

However, the community is still excited for Southern Field Days, which kicks off today.

For farmers and locals who've been cleaning up after record floods, the distraction couldn't come soon enough.