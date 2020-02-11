TODAY |

Hilary Barry meets family forced to move out of their Southland home after flooding

Source:  1 NEWS

Mataura was the scene of evacuations last week after flooding hit the Southland region.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Seven Sharp host also checked out the preparations for Southern Field Days, which is still going ahead. Source: Seven Sharp

Yesterday, Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry visited the town and met with a family who’ve been forced to move out of their home due to the floods.

“It’s pretty devastating - shock more than anything, heartbreaking,” Lana Rangi told Hilary of the damage.

Ms Rangi says the damage has been emotional as well as physical, but her family hopes to eventually return to their home.

And the community has been rallying around.

“It’s been unreal, strangers giving us things,” Ms Rangi said.

Hilary also visited the flood-damaged home of Jayne Hore.

“It caused about $20,000 in damage, but other people [are] worse off,” she explained.

However, the community is still excited for Southern Field Days, which kicks off today.

For farmers and locals who've been cleaning up after record floods, the distraction couldn't come soon enough.

Watch Hilary’s tour of the region in the video above.

New Zealand
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:59
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
2
Hilary Barry meets family forced to move out of their Southland home after flooding
3
Kiwi band say they were cut from Elton John's NZ concert after waking superstar from a nap
4
'Most severe seen in 30 years' - Police investigate as four-year-old critically injured in Flaxmere
5
Two people on the run, accused of stabbing Four Square worker during robbery
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:58

New study underway into ongoing psychological effects on Christchurch’s Muslim community

National appeal dismissed by ASA over 'misleading' Facebook ad
01:47

'Our biggest fear' - Kiwis stuck on cruise ship quarantined for coronavirus speak out for first time

Jury hears 111 call from night Manurewa murder defendant's partner was fatally stabbed