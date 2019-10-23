High winds and dry conditions causing problems in Canterbury, with four separate fires

Dry conditions are causing issues in Canterbury, as high winds contributing to a difficult morning for crews at a number of blazes in the region.

A firefighter operates a fire truck. Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Morning winds flared up a fire near the Ashley River Bridge, north of Rangiora, with 11 trucks from Fire and Emergency New Zealand at the scene.

Two helicopters are also involved.

Precautions are being taken to protect one house, which currently isn't under threat, but could be if the wind changes direction.