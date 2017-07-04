 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

share

Source:

NZN

Some Auckland motorists are reported to have run out of gas after high-sulphur petrol caused a fuel gauge fault which led them to believe they still had plenty in the tank.

According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

Source: 1 NEWS

BP, Z and Mobil service stations are investigating after confirming testing of storage tanks showed an elevated level of sulphur in batches of 91 and 95 octane petrol sold in November and December.

The petrol met regulation specifications but Holden and Mazda fuel gauges are reportedly most affected by the high sulphur, spokeswoman for the companies, Lee Taylor, says.

"Customers with any concerns around the accuracy of their fuel gauge should ensure their gauges read above half and get their vehicle checked by their local vehicle dealer," she said.

Appropriate compensation could be paid to customers affected whose gauges were affected, she said.

The fuel companies first released a statement about the problem on New Year's Eve, while customers have taken to social media to complain.

One person posting on the Muriwai and Waimauku community Facebook page over the weekend said they ran out of petrol for the first time in 40 years after pumping fuel into their 2004 Mazda 6.

They said fuel the gauge still showed petrol in the car's tank, and when a tow truck driver came to their "rescue", he told them theirs' was the fourth car this had happened to in recent weeks.

Related

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Wild weather causes surface flooding on Auckland's North Shore

00:14
2
Rene Naufahu, 47, pleaded guilty to six charges of indecent assault in the Auckland District Court last September.

Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu sentenced to one year of home detention over indecent assaults

00:26
3
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

01:08
4
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

5

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

00:14
Rene Naufahu, 47, pleaded guilty to six charges of indecent assault in the Auckland District Court last September.

Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu sentenced to one year of home detention over indecent assaults

Judge Ronayne says this was "intimate sexual offending" and that he "groomed" his victims.


Wild weather causes surface flooding on Auckland's North Shore

A person who was earlier trapped in flood waters in their car has now been freed.

00:33
Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.

Health expert calls for alcohol prices and bar licence fees to increase, saying taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill

"The people who drink very little ... are picking up the tab," says Professor Sally Casswell.

01:08
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

The National Party leader says the Prime Minister's pregnancy is "fantastic".


01:56
The National Party leader said he hoped Waitangi Treaty ground trustees could take control of any trouble this year.

More 'dignified' celebrations at Waitangi would make it a day 'New Zealanders are proud of' - Bill English

National's leader says recent controversies have been "just kind of bored people".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 