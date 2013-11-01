High school rugby player seriously injured during game, airlifted to Christchurch hospital

Source:
A high school rugby player from the town of Feilding has been airlifted to a Christchurch hospital's intensive care unit after being seriously injured during a match.
The front of an ambulance vehicle used for transporting people to hospital who require medical attention.
Source: 1 NEWS
A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to Feilding High School's rugby field about 2.20pm yesterday.
After two ambulances attended the scene and treated the male player, a rescue helicopter then landed on the field and flew the injured patient to Christchurch, Stuff reports.
It is reported the player's mother accompanied him on the helicopter ride.
The rugby match was between Feilding High School and Napier Boys' High School and it was continued following the medical emergency, after it was shifted to a nearby field.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news