High school rugby player seriously injured during game, airlifted to Christchurch hospital

A high school rugby player from the town of Feilding has been airlifted to a Christchurch hospital's intensive care unit after being seriously injured during a match.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called to Feilding High School's rugby field about 2.20pm yesterday.

After two ambulances attended the scene and treated the male player, a rescue helicopter then landed on the field and flew the injured patient to Christchurch, Stuff reports.

It is reported the player's mother accompanied him on the helicopter ride.