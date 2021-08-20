High likelihood Auckland boundary remains, regardless of alert level - PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned there is a "high likelihood" the Auckland boundary will remain in place around the city regardless of what alert levels are in place.

Ardern was asked at Thursday's Covid-19 briefing about Auckland's boundary ahead of Monday's review of alert levels, and whether the boundary would remain in place despite any potential level change.

The prime minister was blunt in her response.

"What I would like to signal now is the high likelihood of that boundary remaining," Ardern said.

"I think I owe that level of certainty to Aucklanders."

Ardern said the Government is giving "full consideration" to easing Auckland's restrictions, but the safety of wider New Zealand must also be considered.

"Those are all the conversations we're having now based on all the data and information that we have," she said.

"What is not in consideration presently is the idea of removing that regional boundary - I know that will be hard to hear but it is something we are not currently considering."

Nineteen new community cases were reported Thursday afternoon.

Auckland has been in lockdown for six weeks since the Delta outbreak began, spending the first four weeks at level 4 before transitioning to level 3 earlier this month.