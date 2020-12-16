TODAY |

Heroin, weapons, cash and other drugs seized in nationwide police operation

Source:  1 NEWS

Heroin, weapons, cash and other drugs have been seized in a nationwide police operation.

Weapons and ammunition found in Operation Hare. Source: Supplied

Operation Hare has led to the arrest of three people on drug-related charges following search warrants executed in Northland, Auckland, Waikato and Queenstown.

Police say the warrants were the conclusion of a two-month investigation which targeted a methamphetamine manufacturer, who had established a distribution network that covered the length of the country.

"In excess of two kilograms of methamphetamine was seized along with quantities of LSD, heroin, cocaine and MDMA," police said today in a statement.

"Large amounts of cannabis were also located along with several hundred thousand dollars in cash and eight firearms."

A man, 51 and a woman, 37, appeared in Whangārei District Court and faced a variety of charges including possession for supply methamphetamine and precursors.

The woman is due to reappear tomorrow in the Auckland District Court.

Police say a second male, 51, has been arrested in Queenstown on firearms-related charges. Both men are due to reappear in Whangārei District Court on December 23.

