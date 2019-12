A fire has broken out at a group of pine and lupin trees at a beach in Heyward Point, near Dunedin.

Firefighters working at the scene of a fire (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

Fire crews were called to the trees directly behind Whareakeake beach at 12.30pm.

A fire and emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS two helicopters and two crews have been called to the scene.

One structure is at risk from the fire, but no one has been hurt.