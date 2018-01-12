Heavy rain still to come for some places before weather fines up for the weekend around NZ

A huge low which has brought heavy rain to the West Coast of the South Island is set to taper off today, leading to a mainly fine weekend for most of the country.

Waikawa Beach, New Zealand. Source: istock.com

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett says that Nelson is still in for some heavy rain today before the low dies off.

"Nelson is really under the gun and may see up to 100mm of rain going into the night across some of the ranges," he says.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend weather wise and will be a "good beach day" for most of the country according to Corbett.

However, next week may see another spell of heavy rain affecting the country from another low forming out to the west.