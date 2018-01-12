 

Heavy rain still to come for some places before weather fines up for the weekend around NZ

A huge low which has brought heavy rain to the West Coast of the South Island is set to taper off today, leading to a mainly fine weekend for most of the country.

Waikawa Beach in New Zealand, photo token by Canon 5D mark III at 2016

Waikawa Beach, New Zealand.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett says that Nelson is still in for some heavy rain today before the low dies off.

"Nelson is really under the gun and may see up to 100mm of rain going into the night across some of the ranges," he says.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend weather wise and will be a "good beach day" for most of the country according to Corbett.

However, next week may see another spell of heavy rain affecting the country from another low forming out to the west.

The next batch of inclement weather is likely to arrive on Tuesday or Wednesday if it ends up hitting our shores.

Only yesterday parts of the West Coast were classified as in a drought.
After torrential rain, residents on Marsden Road say water nearly made it inside two houses.
