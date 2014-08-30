Heavy rain, gales, possible thunderstorms expected for central and southern parts of the country

Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are expected for parts of the country as an active front moves north across New Zealand tomorrow.

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService has issued a Severe Weather Watch for the lower North Island and the western parts of the South Island.

Heavy rainfall may accumulate in Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, the ranges of Westland south of Otira, the western ranges north of Nelson and Buller, the Tararua range and Mt Taranaki tomorrow.

Northwest gales may also become severe for exposed parts of Wellington, Wairarapa including the Tararua District, and the Marlborough Sounds on Sunday.

The public has been advised to keep up to date with the latest weather forecasts in case the watch is upgraded to a full warning or new areas are affected.