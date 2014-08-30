 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Heavy rain, gales, possible thunderstorms expected for central and southern parts of the country

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms are expected for parts of the country as an active front moves north across New Zealand tomorrow.

Source: 1 NEWS

MetService has issued a Severe Weather Watch for the lower North Island and the western parts of the South Island.

Heavy rainfall may accumulate in Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound, the ranges of Westland south of Otira, the western ranges north of Nelson and Buller, the Tararua range and Mt Taranaki tomorrow.

Northwest gales may also become severe for exposed parts of Wellington, Wairarapa including the Tararua District, and the Marlborough Sounds on Sunday.

The public has been advised to keep up to date with the latest weather forecasts in case the watch is upgraded to a full warning or new areas are affected.



Related

Wellington

Nelson

Marlborough

Weather News

Taranaki

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

00:59
2

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

3
Consumer NZ boss Sue Chetwin paints a bleak picture of how ticket scalpers are exploiting Ed Sheeran fans.

Ed Sheeran sued for $100 million over Marvin Gaye 'Let's Get It On' copyright claims

4

Heavy rain, gales, possible thunderstorms expected for central and southern parts of the country

5

One person seriously injured after being shot in Invercargill

00:59

John Armstrong: Ardern's baby leave gives her time to give serious thought to Labour's 'cannot be bothered' attitude to business sector

Those voicing the views of business are few and far between in the Labour caucus, writes out columnist.

For Aucklanders, it comes on top of the regional fuel tax, which kicks in on Sunday.

Auckland drivers queue for fuel ahead of tax

From tomorrow, they will pay an 11.5-cent-a-litre regional fuel tax which will be used to improve local roads.

One person seriously injured after being shot in Invercargill

A 52-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Worrying new homicide figures highlight the prominence of domestic violence in NZ.

Domestic abuse organisation calls violence in the home a 'national emergency'

The comments come after Turiarangi Tai was sentenced to at least 17 years' jail for killing girlfriend Chozyn Koroheke with a shotgun.

02:33
1 NEWS’ Arrun Soma reports from Waverley – a town in mourning.

Waverley 'devastated' by crash that killed four of its residents

The South Taranaki mayor was in Waverley yesterday to offer support to locals following the horrific two-car crash on Wednesday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 